Two Salinas men linked to 'brutal' shooting death of 20-year-old man

It's been more than a month since the body of a young Salinas man was found abandoned on a Monterey County road.

Two people were linked to the slaying and are now facing murder charges. The suspects are known gang members and detectives believe the shooting is gang-related.

What we know

Around 8 a.m. on Valentine's Day, a father was driving his daughter to school when they spotted a man lying next to a vehicle on upper San Juan Grade Road. The father stopped to check on the man, detectives said.

He discovered the man was dead, with "obvious signs of being shot." The witness called 911 and Monterey County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene along with violent crimes detectives.

The victim was later identified as Anthony Joel Suarez. The 20-year-old Salinas man had been attacked and shot execution-style, detectives said. Execution-style typically refers to a shot being fired into the back of a victim's head, usually after they've fallen to the ground.

Over the next month, detectives worked to find the killers. They interviewed gang members, used surveillance video and back-tracked Suarez's last moves.

Last week, Adam Villareal, 20, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Detectives said the suspect wasn't difficult to find because he was already in Monterey County Jail on a probation violation.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested the second suspect, Vicente Alejandro Aguirre.

As SWAT members responded to a Salinas home in the 300 block of Front Street, the 28-year-old man climbed out of a fourth story balcony and ran away.

He was arrested after a "lengthy" foot pursuit by the department's police dog, Tonas. Aguirre was taken to a local hospital for injuries he suffered during the chase.

He was later interrogated by detectives and booked into Monterey County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

"The sheriff’s office will always pursue justice for the citizens of our communities," sheriff's officials stated in a social media post. "We hope that these arrests help the Suarez family continue in their grieving and healing process..."

Story continues

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Detective Mike Smith at (831) 755-3762 or Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at (831) 755-3773.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and manages content for the Salinas Californian.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Two Salinas men linked to 'brutal' shooting death of 20-year-old man