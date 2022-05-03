Two Samaritans cited during SAR Public Service Awards

May 3—The Hunt County District Attorney's Office credited the actions of two people who stopped to help a pedestrian with eventually leading to the largest conviction for human trafficking in the county's history.

"You helped save several lives that day," Noble Walker said Saturday at the Public Service Awards presented by the Greenville chapter of the Sons Of The American Revolution.

Walker presented the Heroism Award to Leslie Portillo and Wendy Lopez. The pair were driving along Interstate 30 when they noticed a young girl walking on her own, Walker said.

They stopped and offered her assistance. While they were providing her a meal, they learned the story about how the child and her siblings, all adopted, were being forced to work in a puppy mill operated by Jeffery and Barbara Barrett.

Lopez and Portillo contacted the Greenville police, and in September 2017 the parents were arrested, initially on animal cruelty charges.

The Barretts were later indicted on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. Jeffery Barrett was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Barbara Barrett was found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

"Had it not been for you, that abuse may have continued today," Walker said.

During Saturday's ceremony in the 354th District Court, the Sons Of The American Revolution also presented the Law Enforcement Award to 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench; the Lifesaving Award to Threesa Sadler with the Raffa Clinic; the EMS Award to Thomas Auanger; the Fire Safety Award to Greenville Fire-Rescue Capt. Jeremia Rivera; a Certificate of Appreciation to Judge Keli Aiken for the use of her courtroom and a Certificate of Appreciation to Texas Sons Of The American Revolution President Jim Kuykendall.