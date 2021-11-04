Two San Angelo men charged after soliciting sex from undercover agent posing as child

Two men have been indicted after an special agent went undercover as a child.

SAN ANGELO — Two San Angelo men have been indicted after an undercover agent posed as a child during an online conversation, according to court documents released Wednesday.

In July, a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety created a social media profile pretending to be a child. Two men began messaging the agent and conversation veered into sexual topics, records state.

The men believed the agent was a child and made plans to meet the child for sex. When they arrived, both were detained by law enforcement, records state

Auston Riley Brookshire

Auston Riley Brookshire, 20, was arrested June 16 on suspicion of online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. He was released from Tom Green County Detention Center the next day on a $30,000 bond.

Curtiss Max Feuge Jr., 58, was arrested June 11 on suspicion of online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. He was released from Tom Green County Detention Center Sept. 24 on a $35,000 bond.

Curtiss Max Feuge Jr.

The indictments, filed in October, charge them with online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. This is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Court dates have not been scheduled for either of them as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, according to online jail records.

