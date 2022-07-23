Two San Miguel County deputies fire on suspect after car chase

Jul. 23—An Albuquerque man was arrested Friday after a car chase during which two San Miguel County sheriff's deputies fired their handguns at the suspect.

New Mexico State Police, who are investigating the shooting, said that around 8 a.m., Chavez County sheriff's deputies got into a vehicle chase on U.S. 285 with a suspect identified as Dion Isaac Lueras Ortiz, 24, driving a silver Ford. State police and San Miguel County deputies took over the chase when Chavez County canceled the pursuit near Vaughn.

A state police officer located Ortiz driving north and pursued him, eventually following him onto U.S. 84, where another state police officer deployed tire deflation devices near milepost 99. Ortiz drove over the devices but kept going. When San Miguel County deputies deployed another tire deflation device south of Romeroville, Ortiz drove over it, came to a stop and exited the vehicle. According to state police, Ortiz threw an object toward the deputies, who then shot at him.

Only the vehicle was struck by the bullets, and Ortiz was taken into custody on three warrants, including two misdemeanor charges of violation of a restraining order and a felony charge of aggravated stalking.

No police were injured during the incident. State police did not release the identities or any other information about the deputies involved. The District Attorney's Office will determine whether the shooting was justified after state police are done investigating.