Two Santa Fe men arrested on federal drug trafficking warrants

Jan. 26—Santa Fe police have arrested two men with outstanding federal warrants accusing them of trafficking drugs.

Werni Lopez-Perez, 25, and Mario Guizar-Anchondo, 19, both of Santa Fe, appeared in federal court Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The pair face charges of conspiracy, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm, the news release said.

They will remain in custody pending an arraignment and detention hearing scheduled Jan. 27.

Guizar-Anchondo was accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Ivan Perez in 2020, but the charges were dismissed in 2021 due to lack of cooperation from witnesses, court records show.

Guizar-Anchondo and Lopez-Perez were pulled over Dec. 30 by Santa Fe police for a traffic violation.

Neither of the men had a valid driver's license, and their vehicle was impounded, the news release said.

The pair were released after the traffic stop, but Lopez-Perez was arrested by Santa Fe police Jan. 19 and Guizar-Anchondo the following day on federal indictments.

"During a subsequent search of the truck, investigators allegedly recovered approximately 1,730.7 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 3,401.5 grams of fentanyl, five loaded firearms, and $5,563 in cash," the release said.

New Mexico State Police also charged Guizar-Anchondo with two counts of possession of controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia following a Jan. 8 traffic stop.

If convicted on the federal drug charges, the two face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, according to the Department of Justice. If convicted on the firearm charge, they would face a consecutive five years and up to life in prison.

Also apprehended on drug trafficking charges in recent days was 43-year-old Jason Ray Vallejo of Santa Fe.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies discovered him with what were believed to be illegal substances during a traffic stop Friday in a WalMart parking lot off Cerrillos Road, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Deputies found about 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 50 suspected fentanyl pills, and various amounts of suspected heroin and marijuana.

Vallejo was booked in the Santa Fe County jail.