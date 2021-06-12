Two Santa Fe teens arrested after drive-by shooting

Jun. 12—Santa Fe police on Friday arrested two teenage boys in connection with a number of shootings and aggravated assaults that occurred over the past three weeks.

One of the boys, a 16-year-old, is charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The other, 15, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and shooting at or from a motor vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said the teens were involved in a drive-by shooting June 5 in the 4300 block of Jaguar Loop. No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

Police arrested the teens while serving search warrants in the 3000 block of Primo Colores and in the 2500 block of Camino Cabestro. The suspects were being held in the Santa Fe County jail and will be transferred to the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington.

In addition to the drive-by shooting, detectives have linked the teens to other shootings and aggravated assaults, according to the release.