Two South Carolina children accidentally shot while adults practice target shooting

Two children are in critical condition in a Greenville hospital after being shot while adults were shooting at targets near a home.

The children were struck with the same gunshot, Ryan Flood, spokesman for Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday.

Their ages were not released, but one child is male and the other female.

The shooting was described as “an accidental discharge,” Flood said. No charges have been filed, but the investigation remains underway.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 919 Staunton Bridge Road.