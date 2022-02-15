Two in SC ‘crime spree’ charged in shooting of Richland tow truck driver, sheriff says

David Travis Bland
A tow truck driver who was shot in January spoke out about the incident Tuesday at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department headquarters.

”The good man upstairs was on my side,” the driver said.

The driver did not want to be identified. Sheriff Leon Lott did not identified the driver either.

The driver was shot at least six times during a robbery, Lott said.

Deputies charged 31-year-old Sirdonovan Paull and 27-year-old Jahleel Simmons with attempted murder and armed robbery in the shooting.

Paull and Simmons were on a “crime spree” in South Carolina in which they committed similar robberies mostly in the Low Country, Lott said.

Simmons was in jail in Berkeley County on a murder charge stemming from another robbery-turned-shooting when investigators concluded that he was one of the men who was involved in the tow truck driver’s shooting, Lott said.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, deputies responded to a shots fired call, the sheriff’s department said. When they arrived to South Beltline Boulevard, deputies found a man who was shot multiple times.

The man was shot while he was in the 1400 block of Shop Road, near Williams-Brice Stadium, the sheriff’s department said. The man then drove more than 2 miles to South Beltline Boulevard.

Check back as this story will be updated.

