Two SC sisters charged with neglect in 99-year-old Rock Hill mother’s death

Two daughters of a 99-year-old woman South Carolina police said died in August from a lack of medical care have been charged in the death, officials said.

Martha Rutledge, 73, and Nancy Rutledge, 68, both of Rock Hill, were arrested Friday on warrants of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death, according to a written statement from the Rock Hill Police Department.

The daughters turned themselves in Friday, police said.

“Martha Rutledge and Nancy Rutledge, the victim’s daughters, were identified as the caregivers of the victim and responsible for her well-being,” police said in the statement.

The deceased has not been officially identified.

The woman, who was found dead Aug. 14 at a Greenwood Lane home, had bed sores, bone infection and a sepsis infection, police said in the statement.

The two people charged are expected to appear in court later Friday.

