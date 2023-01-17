Two school buses shot with BB or pellet guns, Bradenton police say

Two school buses were shot with what appears to be a BB or pellet gun on Tuesday afternoon, Bradenton police say.

Two juvenile suspects have been arrested, the police department said in a news release.

The first incident happened at about 1:15 p.m. on 9th Avenue East near 27th Street East. A bus was driving north and hit twice on the right side.

Both shots went through the window, the release said.

The second incident happened just before 4:40 p.m. near 27th Avenue East and 9 th Avenue/Martin Luther King Avenue East.

No one was injured and there were no children on either bus, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-932-9300 or email BPDTips@BradentonPD.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.