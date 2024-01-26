Two school buses on way to circus involved in crash in Indiana

Two school buses on their way to the circus were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Indiana Friday.

Around 10:05 a.m. two school buses from Mississinewa Community Schools were on their way to the Shrine Circus when they were involved in a crash, according to a media release by the Indiana State Patrol.

The two buses were transporting 4th and 5th-grade students.

At the same time and in the same location there was a secondary crash involving a Grant County Sheriff’s Department patrol car and a passenger car.

The patrol car was serving as an escort behind the buses.

An investigation found the vehicles were attempting to exit the interstate when the two buses at the rear end became involved in a rear-end collision and then an approaching Chevrolet Malibu crashed into the rear of the Grant County patrol car.

Of all the 65 people on the school buses, only one child reported minor injuries. There were no other injuries.

Indiana State Police thanked emergency room staff at a nearby hospital who sent students home with a bagged lunch, bottled drinks, and snacks for their bus ride home.







