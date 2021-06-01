Two schools in South Miami-Dade on lockdown while police search for a suspect in the area

Colleen Wright, Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts and Pine Villa Elementary School in South Miami-Dade are on a precautionary lockdown while police search the area for a suspect who is believed to be armed.

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez told the Miami Herald that the lockdowns were done out of an abundance of caution. Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts, 11700 SW 216th St., and Pine Villa Elementary School, 21799 SW 117th Ct., are next-door neighbors and are near South Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for information about the search for the suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.

