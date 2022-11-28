Two Scioto County juveniles charged with murder

Nov. 28—Two Scioto County juveniles have been charged with murder after the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a 911 call at 1:02 a.m. on Monday from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed.

Deputies, detectives and emergency medical personnel responded near 1411 Second St. in West Portsmouth.

Upon their arrival, they found Jayson Stephen McGraw, 18, of West Portsmouth, who had been stabbed, laying on the ground.

McGraw was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Thoroughman said that witnesses provided information on two male subjects, 14 and 15-years-old, had fled on foot after the incident. Detectives and deputies were able to locate the two juvenile suspects and they were arrested for murder, a first-degree felony.

Because of the ages of the accused, their names are not being released.

When asked if they were friends or family of the victim, Thoroughman said he "couldn't get into at this time."

As for a reason behind the stabbing, Thoroughman said "we do have a good understanding of what occurred. But we are not releasing that until we are done with all the investigations."

The pair will have a hearing in the Scioto County Juvenile Court. There is a possibility that because of the nature of the crime, it could be bound over to an adult court. That decision would be up to the juvenile court.

McGraw's body has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Thoroughman said investigation is continuing and could result in more charges being filed on a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.