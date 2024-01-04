Two scratch-off tickets sold in Montgomery County worth $3 million each

Two lucky people got belated holiday gifts of $3 million each when they bought Ho Ho Holiday 100X Scratch-Off Pennsylvania Lottery tickets in Montgomery County.

The winning tickets were sold at the Giant Food Store at 1760 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell, and at the Wawa at 1906 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

Ho Ho Holiday 100X is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

"Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold," the Lottery stated. It learns where winning tickets are sold when prizes are claimed.

Winners advised to call Lottery immediately

The Lottery advises that winners should "immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. All prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play traditional and online games.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Holiday gifts from lottery: Montco winners haul in $6 million