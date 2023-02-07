Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers

Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South.

The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car.

Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.

After a brief foot chase, officers arrested both the 16-year-old and 15-year-old.

The Hyundai had been reported stolen, so the 16-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen car. The 15-year-old had a gun in his waistband, so he was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers learned he also had a warrant related to a drive-by shooting.

Both suspects were booked into the Children and Family Justice Center, the report said.



