Two security guards shot in dispute over unpaid tab at Arlington bar, police say

Two security guards were shot at an Arlington bar just after midnight Wednesday after an argument over a group of customers not paying their bill escalated, according to police.

Police showed up to find the two security guards on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to the department. Both were taken to the hospital and one has already been released. The other was believed to be out of surgery and in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The fight over the unpaid tab happened when the security guards followed the customers out into the parking lot, where the shooting happened, police said. The shooter and other customers involved in the fight were gone by the time police arrived.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting, which happened in the 2100 block of E. Lamar Blvd., and investigators are currently trying to identify the shooter and other people involved in the fight.