Two security guards shot in dispute over unpaid tab at Arlington bar, police say

James Hartley
·1 min read

Two security guards were shot at an Arlington bar just after midnight Wednesday after an argument over a group of customers not paying their bill escalated, according to police.

Police showed up to find the two security guards on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to the department. Both were taken to the hospital and one has already been released. The other was believed to be out of surgery and in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The fight over the unpaid tab happened when the security guards followed the customers out into the parking lot, where the shooting happened, police said. The shooter and other customers involved in the fight were gone by the time police arrived.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting, which happened in the 2100 block of E. Lamar Blvd., and investigators are currently trying to identify the shooter and other people involved in the fight.

Recommended Stories

  • California can set rules on electric vehicles, emissions -U.S. EPA

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday restored the state of California's ability to set its own zero emission vehicle sales mandate and tailpipe emissions limits, reversing a 2019 decision by then President Donald Trump. The agency said it was finalizing a decision to reinstate a waiver under the Clear Air Act to California that was first awarded in 2013. "With today’s action, we reinstate an approach that for years has helped advance clean technologies and cut air pollution for people not just in California, but for the U.S. as a whole," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

  • USC signs Andy Enfield to 6-year contract extension

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Andy Enfield's success in turning around Southern California's basketball program has earned him a six-year contract extension. Athletic director Mike Bohn announced the extension through the 2027-28 season on Wednesday, a day before the 21st-ranked Trojans open play in the Pac-12 Tournament. ''My family and I are very happy to be part of the Trojan Family,'' Enfield said in a statement.

  • White House blames Russia for record-high gas prices, coining '#PutinPriceHike'

    The White House is blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for record-high gas prices in the United States, coining the surge as the #PutinPriceHike and vowing that President Biden will do everything he can to shield Americans "from pain at the pump."

  • Gillespie Big East POY again, Cooley 1st Friars coach to win

    NEW YORK (AP) Villanova guard Collin Gillespie won his second consecutive Big East player of the year award Wednesday, and Ed Cooley was selected coach of the year after guiding Providence to its first regular-season championship. Injured point guard Ryan Nembhard of Creighton took freshman of the year honors in announcements made at Madison Square Garden a couple of hours before the start of the conference tournament. Big East head coaches pick the award winners and cannot vote for their own players.

  • Police break up Crenshaw High fight involving at least 50, seize loaded gun at another campus

    Los Angeles city and school police investigate a large fight at Crenshaw High, while a student at East L.A. Skills Center arrested on loaded gun possession.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • Cowboys for Trump co-founder won't seek reelection

    Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin said Tuesday that he won't run for reelection for southern New Mexico's Otero County commission or seek other public office in the 2022 election cycle. As a crucial registration deadline passed, Griffin said he has lost faith in the political system as an avenue for change as his four-year term draws to an end — though he plans to continue with public speaking engagements and will advocate for local and statewide Republican candidates. The first-term county commissioner said his decision to sit out the election was not tied to misdemeanor criminal charges he faces in federal court stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with a trial scheduled in late March.

  • The family rep for the former US Marine who was sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison said he'd bet his car that WNBA player Brittney Griner wasn't in possession of cannabis when she was detained

    The family of retired Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained and sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison in 2020, says they're "highly skeptical" of charges against Griner.

  • Dunkin’ Employee Fatally Punches Man who Used Racial Slur, Charged and Sentenced

    A Black Dunkin’ Donuts employee based in Tampa, Florida had confronted an angry customer who was using racial slurs toward him, resulting in a fatal punch to the customer. The employee, Corey Pujols, has pleaded guilty to felony battery and has been sentenced to two years of house arrest, reported CBS News.

  • Ryan Bader discloses which Cain Velasquez family member was allegedly molested

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was denied bail on Monday and will remain in custody until at least April 12 for allegedly trying to kill a man who stands accused of molesting one of Velasquez' family members. Until Tuesday, the details of the alleged child victim and Velasquez family member were vague. Some reports stated it was a "close relative." Others described them as a "close family member." On Tuesday, longtime friend of Velasquez and former wrestling teammate at Arizona S

  • Ex-Ohio Nursing Assistant Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Elderly Patients, Filmed Abuse

    A former Ohio nursing assistant is facing several charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of elderly patients in her care, according to police. Tiara Lynn Ford, 23, is accused of sexually abusing and filing patients at a nursing facility she worked at in Massillon, Ohio, about 25 miles south of Akron. She was arrested at her home last week. Ford was indicted on a trio of charges, including rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to court records obtained by Oxygen.com. Ford’

  • Texas couple accused of leaving kids in car while out to dinner

    Police say the couple drove to an Odessa restaurant on Saturday, left their three young children in the car and went inside for roughly an hour.

  • Man ‘not sorry’ for cutting up cedar bridge is sent to prison

    A man caught cutting chunks of cedar from a logging bridge showed no remorse and now faces the consequences of his destructive actions.

  • Trial Set For Man Accused Of Sex Trafficking, Extorting, Abusing Daughter's Friends

    The trial of a former Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of moving into his daughter’s dorm room and then sex trafficking, extorting and manipulating her friends for nearly a decade is set to begin Tuesday. Lawrence Ray, 62, faces 17 counts including racketeering conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering, sex trafficking and extortion. The jury selection was expected to begin Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court, according to The New York Daily News. Ray allegedly met his victims after movi

  • Report: Hector Camacho’s alleged murderers will finally be tried

    Hector Camacho's alleged murderers will be tried a decade after his death, according to a report.

  • Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

    A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials

  • New details emerge from deadly shooting at Des Moines high school

    Neighborhood security footage gave Des Moines police more insight into what transpired before and after a deadly shooting at East High School on Monday, court documents obtained by Axios show.State of play: A home security camera near the school showed five teens, including the 15-year-old boy who was killed and two others who were injured, gathered near a curb at the 800 block of 13th Street Monday afternoon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Boy, 14, charged with slipping belt around Pierce County teacher’s neck and pulling, records show

    The boys said he was “being dumb,” according to court records.

  • He was teaching his girlfriend how to use a gun, then got shot in mouth, Ohio cops say

    She told police she wanted him to put the gun down, then they got in a fight.

  • 12-year-old boy arrested in robbery of Juli Boeheim at Destiny USA

    The wife of Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim was robbed while sitting in her car near a mall entrance.