Two security hospital patients charged with assaults

Mar. 1—ST. PETER — Two patients are charged in three alleged assaults at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter that reportedly injured three staff.

Leon Onyango Opiacha, 28, and was charged with two sets of felony and misdemeanor assault charges Friday in Nicollet County District Court in connection with two alleged assaults in January.

On Jan. 6, Opiacha allegedly tackled a nurse and hit her multiple times in the head. He then choked the nurse and she lost consciousness, according to a court complaint.

The nurse told authorities she believed Opiacha would have killed her if other staff had not intervened. She was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries including a concussion, black eye, facial swelling and a bruised knee.

Opiacha later reportedly told other staff he would continue to act violently until he was moved to a jail or another unit of the hospital.

On Jan. 13 Opiacha allegedly attacked a support specialist. The employee said he was punched in the head two or three times. He was taken to a hospital with bruising and swelling on his head, the charges in that case say.

Tyler Thomas Christensen, 28, also was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault last week in an alleged attack on a staff member on Aug. 15.

Christensen had a milk carton containing urine and threw the urine in the male staff member's face, the charges allege. Christensen then reportedly grabbed and tried to punch the man, they fell to the ground and Christensen punched and scratched the man in the face.

The staff member had scratches on his cornea and a strained knee and neck.

Both Opiacha and Christensen have multiple prior convictions for assaulting security hospital staff.