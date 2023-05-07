Two security officers injured during attempted armed burglary in Winter Garden nursery, police say

Three armed and masked men entered Knox Nursery and injured two security officers before fleeing early Saturday, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Officers were called to Knox Nursery, 940 Avalon Road, around 3:40 a.m. Saturday after a security officer who was completing his rounds on the property was approached by three masked men in blue hoodies, the police department said.

One of the three masked men pointed a gun at the security officer and when the officer attempted to pull out his own gun, he was beaten with the gun and thrown to the ground, the police department said.

The security officer was taken to a nearby hospital with lacerations to the ear, the department said.

The other security officer also had one of the masked men point a gun at him, and as the officer pulled out his own gun, the armed man ran away, the department said.

After an extensive search, one suspect was found at a nearby lake and police identified him as 34-year-old James Brenton, who was uncooperative during interviews, according to the police department.

On Sunday afternoon, a second suspect, 36-year-old Jamar West, was arrested, according to the police department.

The investigation is ongoing and the police department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Clarke at 407-656-3636 or contact CRIMELINE at 800-423-8477.