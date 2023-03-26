Two sent to hospital, one critical, in Fort Worth shooting Saturday
Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that sent two people to the hospital in Fort Worth, according to police.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 7200 block of Park West Circle around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night to find the two victims, according to police. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other stable.
Police said no suspects have yet been identified and gun violence detectives are investigating.