Two-year sentence handed to local woman in fraud case

Oct. 19—A St. Joseph woman was sentenced today to two and a half years in federal prison for using the identities of inmates to receive unemployment benefits.

Brooke Stewart, 39, also was ordered to pay $139,663 in restitution to the Missouri Department of Employment Security and a $50 fine. She pleaded guilty to one count of stealing government funds in May.

Stewart admitted she was involved in filing false claims for unemployment benefits by using the identities of five people who were in state or federal prison and not eligible to receive them. Stewart also fraudulently received federal unemployment benefits in her name and that of another person.

Officials said Stewart stole almost $140,000 in benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. CARES provided additional unemployment compensation during the pandemic.

None of the inmates whose identity information was used received the benefits. Two of the people whose identities were stolen are in prison on murder charges, including Garland Nelson who pleaded guilty to murdering two brothers from Wisconsin on a farm near Braymer, Missouri.

Stewart already was on supervision from a 2019 conviction for trafficking in stolen identities, which resulted in a 10-year suspended sentence. A revocation hearing has been ordered in that case.