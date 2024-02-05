Two sentenced in animal abuse case in Bradford County

NEW ALBANY, Pa. (WETM) – Two Susquehanna County residents have been sentenced on charges of animal neglect in connection to a case that took place in Bradford County back in June.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey K. Decker and Karen A. Decker of Uniondale, Pa., were sentenced to serve time in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, plus fines and court costs, for the charge of neglect of animals. They are also required to pay restitution of $2,572.10.

This sentencing stems from an incident where police say they discovered six dogs that were left in cages for a long period without food or water in a condemned home in New Albany, Pa., on June 7, 2023. The two had told police that they were unable to keep the dogs at the residence that they were currently living in and had been making daily drives to care for the dogs but weren’t taking care of them properly.

A trooper of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case, and the Decker’s served four days in the local jail.

