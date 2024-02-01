Two sentenced in bribery scheme involving lodging for soldiers at Fort Sill.

Two people have been sentenced to prison for a bribery scheme involving a training program at Fort Sill.

In Oklahoma City federal court in January, Candy Hanza, 51, of Medicine Park, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, and Alfred Palma, 65, of Duncan, was sentenced 29 days in federal prison, followed by 11 months of in home confinement.

Palma, a U.S. Army employee, was the manager of the Institutional Training Directed Lodging and Meals program at Fort Sill. He booked hotel rooms for soldiers who attended off-post training.

Hanza worked as the general manager of a local hotel in Lawton, and prosecutors said Hanza paid Palma bribes to direct soldiers to that establishment.

In 2023, Palma pleaded guilty to receiving bribes totaling $103,200 from Hanza, and she pleaded guilty to paying bribes to Palma as a public official.

A restitution hearing for both defendants will be held at a later date.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma pair sentenced in Fort Sill training bribery scheme