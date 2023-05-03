Two sentenced to federal prison for 2020 drug crimes

May 2—Two men were sentenced in United States District Court this week for selling large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in the Morgantown area.

Court records show that prior to Monday's sentencing, Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 26, of Detroit, were found guilty of multiple drug-related charges during a jury trial in September 2022.

Murray, originally from Philadelphia, was a member of the WVU men's basketball team in 2012-13.

The charges stemmed from an April 16, 2020, incident at Independence Hills Village in Morgantown when deputies were called to the area for an alleged hostage situation. Deputies determined there was no evidence of a hostage situation but did see evidence of drug activity in plain view inside the residence.

According to an affidavit in support of the criminal charges submitted by Special Agent Matt Bassett with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), deputies obtained a search warrant and recovered approximately 35 grams of methamphetamine that was individually packaged for resale, multiple baggies of crack cocaine and heroin, multiple cellular phones, drug ledgers, scales and other paraphernalia.

Deputies also recovered approximately $6, 415 cash in Murray's possession and two loaded firearms from inside the residence.

Johnson was identified as a co-conspirator of Murray.

Following the initial search, Bassett reported reviewing text messages on Johnson's phone that documented communications between the two men regarding the sale of controlled substances, including directions on where Murray was to meet customers, money collections and customer complaints that Murray had kept them waiting for drugs.

During the September trial, jurors found Murray guilty on four counts: conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and aiding and abetting the possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug offense.

Johnson was also found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, aiding and abetting the possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug offense, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney William Ihlenfeld's office, before delivering sentencing on Monday, Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh, heard evidence of Murray's extensive criminal history that included more than 40 interactions with law enforcement since 2012.

Murray was sentenced to just over 14 years in federal prison followed by three years supervised release.

Johnson was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison with three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by ATF and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley and Clayton Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.