Two sentenced on felony charges

Aug. 13—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Jamie Leigh Graves, 32, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class A felony.

Graves was accused of taking money from a business that exceeded $50,000 from about April 1, 2019, to Dec. 3, 2021.

Judge Daniel Narum sentenced Graves to one day in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for one day served. Graves was placed on 24 months supervised probation and ordered to pay $55,268 in restitution.

A Class A felony is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Tiffani Michele Martinez, 33, Buchanan, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to simple assault, a Class C felony, and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, a Class A misdemeanor.

Martinez was accused of causing bodily injury to a Jamestown Police Department officer and preventing a public servant from effecting an arrest on May 29.

Narum sentenced Martinez to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 27 days served, to run concurrently with a previous sentence in another case. Martinez was placed on 12 months supervised probation.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.