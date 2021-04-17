Two sentenced on felony charges

Apr. 17—Two people were sentenced on felony charges recently in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Samuel Mittleider, 24, no permanent address, pleaded guilty to patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, a Class B felony.

Mittleider was accused of giving mushrooms to a minor in exchange for sex on Feb. 11.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Mittleider to 180 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 54 days served and placed him on five years supervised probation. Mittleider was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Brian Jackson, 41, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, serious bodily injury, a Class C felony.

Jackson was accused of strangling or smothering a family member on Aug. 11.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Jackson to 36 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 36 days served. Jackson was placed on two years supervised probation and ordered to complete a domestic violence course and complete recommended treatment.

Jackson was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.