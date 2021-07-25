Two sentenced on felony charges in Jamestown

Jul. 24—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Eric Hermanson, 31, Bismarck, N.D., pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of property, Class C felonies.

Hermanson was accused of entering a building to commit theft and taking property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 on Dec. 27.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Hermanson to 29 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 29 days served. Hermanson was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay $250 restitution.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Timothy Allen Ost, 44, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class B felony, aggravated assault, a Class C felony, violation of a protection order, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ost was accused of entering an occupied structure to commit a crime, knowingly causing bodily injury to another with a knife and having contact with an individual when a domestic violence protection order was in effect on May 2.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Ost to 120 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 79 days time served.

Ost was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $350 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by one year in jail and a $3,000 fine.