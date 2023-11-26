Two sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Nov. 25—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

JaeDee Rae Kraft, 31, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to simple assault, a Class C felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.

Kraft was accused of causing bodily injury to a peace officer acting in an official capacity and engaging in fighting or in violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior and/or harassing conduct by intrusive or unwanted acts, words or gestures that are intended to adversely affect the safety, security or privacy of another person on July 25.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Kraft to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 113 days served. Clark placed Kraft on two years supervised probation and ordered her to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.

Joseph Martin Meyer, 45, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to prohibited acts A/controlled substances, a Class C felony.

Meyer was accused of possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 26 with a previous conviction in 2019.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Meyer to four days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for four days served. LeFevre placed Meyer on one year supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.