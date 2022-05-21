Two sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

May 21—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Jesse James Marthaler, 42, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class B felony, terrorizing, a Class C felony, and harrassment, a Class A misdemeanor.

Marthaler was accused of making an unauthorized transfer using a check to obtain a vehicle from an auto dealership that exceeded $10,000 but did not exceed $50,000 on Dec. 22, threatening to kill one or more Jamestown Regional Child Support Enforcement employees and calling Jamestown Regional Child Support Enforcement eight times and threatening to kill one or more employees on June 8.

Judge Mark Blumer sentenced Marthaler to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 27 days served. Blumer placed Marthaler on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to complete a diagnostic assessment for chemical dependency and mental health within 60 days and complete any recommended treatment before the end of probation.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Austin Douglas Perleberg-Hunt, 22, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, Class A misdemeanors, and driving while license privilege is suspended/revoked — (alcohol related), a Class B misdemeanor.

Perleberg-Hunt was accused of receiving, retaining or disposing a vehicle valued at more than $1,000 that was stolen, inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily injury to another or threatening another with bodily injury with a vehicle, possessing one or more syringes used with methamphetamine with previous convictions in 2019, 2020 and 2021 on March 21

Blumer sentenced Perleberg-Hunt to 180 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 42 days served. Blumer placed Perleberg-Hunt on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to attend, participate and complete the Cooperative Treatment Release program. He is eligible for work release. Perleberg-Hunt was also ordered to pay $920 in restitution.

A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.