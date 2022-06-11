Two sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Jun. 11—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Keneean Dante Jerreau Johnson, 41, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to domestic violence-serious bodily injury, terrorizing and interference with a telephone call during an emergency call, Class C felonies.

Johnson was accused of impeding the air or blood flow to someone's brain or lungs, threatening someone's life and removing, damaging or obstructing any telephone or telephone line or severing any wire connected to the line to interfere with an emergency telephone call on May 9-10.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Johnson to 90 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 22 days served. Johnson was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to complete a domestic violence course and recommended treatment. He is eligible for the Cooperative Treatment Release Program and work release.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Dakota Laverne Lafferty, 26, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor.

Lafferty was accused of possessing methamphetamine and one or more straws used to introduce methamphetamine into the body with a previous conviction in 2018 and possessing at least 2 grams but less than 6 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol on Dec. 7.

Clark sentenced Lafferty to 11 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 11 days served. Lafferty was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, a $100 defense/facility administration fee and a $35 indigent defense application fee.

A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.