Two sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

May 27—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

David Alex Hansen, 47, Elbow Lake, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to construction fraud-$10,000-$50,000, a Class B felony, disobedience of judicial order, a Class A misdemeanor, and theft of property, a Class B misdemeanor.

Hansen was accused of abandoning a construction project after receiving payments in an amount between $10,000 to $50,000 from a business and disobeying a cease and desist order from 2021 by continuing to offer services to the same business from March 1, 2022, to June 14, 2022, and receiving a payment between $500 and $1,000 to inspect a business for Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance from March 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Hansen to one day in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for one day served. Clark placed Hansen on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to complete a diagnostic assessment for chemical dependency and mental health within 60 days and to complete recommended treatment. Hansen was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service with a minimum of 10 hours completed per month. Clark also ordered Hansen to pay a $25 community service supervision fee and $595 restitution.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.

Eric Lee Odegard, 29, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Oedgard was accused of possessing one or more smoking devices used with methamphetamine and fleeing or attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle or peace officer after a visual or audible signal was given to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Odegard to 23 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 23 days served. LeFevre placed Odegard on 12 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.