Two sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Jun. 25—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Christopher John Mueske, 36, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition, Class A felonies, and incest, a Class C felony.

Mueske was accused of engaging in a sexual act with a minor who was under the age of 15 and engaging in a sexual act with another person related to him from Aug. 7, 2019, to Jan. 7.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Mueske to eight years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 139 days served. LeFevre ordered Mueske to register as a sex offender and placed him on five years supervised probation. Mueske was also ordered to pay a $900 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class A felony is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Matthew Ray Johnson, 23, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of certain materials prohibited, indecent exposure, luring minors by computer and failure to comply with registration requirements, Class C felonies.

Johnson was accused from Sept. 11, 2021, to May 12 of possessing materials depicting sexual conduct of a minor on an electronic device, sending images of his genitals through an electronic device with a prior conviction in 2021, luring a minor ranging in age from 15 to 17 by electronic means when he was 22 or older and failing to register his computer online identity with his Tinder, TextNow, Twitch and TikTok accounts within three days with a previous conviction in 2021.

LeFevre sentenced Johnson to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 34 days served. Johnson was placed on five years supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.