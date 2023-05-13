Two sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

May 13—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

JaeDee Rae Kraft, 30, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to simple assault, a Class C felony.

Kraft was accused of causing bodily injury to a Jamestown police officer on June 4.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Kraft to three days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for three days served. Clark placed Kraft on 18 months supervised probation and ordered her to be transported to the North Dakota State Hospital for an evaluation and to receive cae for up to 30 days. Kraft was also ordered to complete a mental health and chemical dependency evaluation and to complete recommended treatment.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Brandon Thomas Zimney, 35, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony.

Zimney was accused of possessing scales, syringes and/or plastic containers used with methamphetamine on March 12.

Clark sentenced Zimney to three days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for three days served. Clark ordered Zminey to complete 30 hours of community service at the rate of 10 hours per month and to not possess or own firearms for 360 days. Zimney was also ordered to pay a $25 community service supervision fee.