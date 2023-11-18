Two sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Nov. 18—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Dakotah Wayne Guthmiller, 31, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to prohibited acts A/controlled substances, a Class B felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony, and prohibited acts A/controlled substances and ingesting a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanors.

Guthmiller was accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possessing one or more pipes used with methamphetamine with previous convictions in 2018 and 2020 and ingesting methamphetamine on June 27.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Guthmiller to 61 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for three days served. Guthmiller is allowed to serve his sentence by electronic home monitoring by Jan. 1 or he must report to the Stutsman County Correctional Center by that date. LeFevre placed Guthmiller on two years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Joshua Steven Voigt, 37, Carrington, N.D., pleaded guilty to two counts of prohibited acts A/controlled substances, Class B felonies.

Voigt was accused of possessing fentanyl and hydrocodone with intent to deliver on July 17.

LeFevre sentenced Voigt to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 43 days served. LeFevre placed Voigt on three years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $290 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.