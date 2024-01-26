Two sentenced for involvement in Grand Forks County Correctional Center protest

Jan. 25—GRAND FORKS — Two men accused of involvement in a September protest at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center changed their pleas and were granted plea agreements on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Takoda Richard Allery, a 26-year-old from Grand Forks, pleaded guilty to his sole charge: Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility.

Allery was sentenced to three years with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, first serving 120 days. He has no credit for time served; instead, the time goes toward the original case that put him in GFCCC custody. No probationary period is attached to this sentence, according to court documents.

Jaston Peter Blueshield, a 30-year-old from Tokio, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to the same charge. He was sentenced to five years at the North Dakota DOCR, first serving one year and one day. He has credit for 128 days. He is also on two years of supervised probation.

Area law enforcement was dispatched to the correctional center at 11:28 p.m. on Sept. 20 after receiving a report that inmates were refusing to lock down in their cells for the night, according to a probable case statement filed in 13 related cases. Correctional staff said the inmates barricaded the door to their pod, flooded the toilets, armed themselves with makeshift weapons and were throwing things, yelling and banging on windows and doors.

Blueshield and Allery were reported as engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct by refusing to lock down, as well as tying sheets to doors and other furniture, the statement said.