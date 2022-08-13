Two sentenced in kidnapping that preceded man's death

Aug. 13—OAKLAND, Md. — Two Garrett County residents were sentenced in circuit court Friday for their role in the October 2021 disappearance of an Oakland man who was later found shot to death in Preston County, West Virginia.

Roy Tyson Cheshire, 21, and Dashawn Nichelle Scott, 25, both of Oakland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap Jimmy Lee Barkley in March. On Friday, Judge J. Frederick Sharer sentenced Cheshire to 25 years in prison with five years of the term suspended, and Scott to 25 years with 10 years suspended. Both will be on supervised probation for five years when they are released from the Maryland Division of Correction.

According to Garrett County State's Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch, Cheshire, Scott and a third person who was not named, stripped Barkley to his underwear and bound him at his Oakland home and took him to the Eglon area, where he was found dead in a remote area Oct. 16.

Police described the killing as an act of retribution.

A warrant remains outstanding in Garrett County for the third person allegedly involved, Welch said. That person is jailed in Pennsylvania and awaiting trial on unrelated charges.

Preston County authorities charged Damon Lamont Hudgens, 20, of Detroit, with first-degree murder in connection with Barkley's killing.

He remained jailed Friday at Tygart Valley Regional Jail in West Virginia.