Two sentenced for lesser crime in fatal robbery

Jan. 14—GOSHEN — Two men were sentenced Thursday for their role in a fatal robbery that prosecutors described as "senseless."

Luis Garcia, 22, of Elkhart, and Carlos Escobar Escobedo, 20, of Aurora, Illinois, each received a 40-year sentence after admitting to a lesser charge in the robbery that left a man dead. They admitted to taking property from 21-year-old Joshua Roberts at the Timberbrook Mobile Home Park on Oct. 20, 2020, and leaving him unconscious.