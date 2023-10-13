Two sentenced for unrelated deadly shootings; man gets more time for 'senseless' killing

Two people have been sentenced in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to prison for voluntary manslaughter in unrelated deadly shootings.

A Columbus man will spend at least 17 years in prison for killing another man in 2020. And a woman has been sentenced to at least seven years in prison for fatally shooting a man last year, which she says was in self-defense.

Lason T. Booker, 23, of the Hilltop, pleaded guilty on Sept. 21 to voluntary manslaughter and having a weapon under disability (possessing a gun when he legally could not).

After 4 p.m. on July 19, 2020, Booker fatally shot Jerome Steward, 26, of the East Side, in the 400 block of Southwood Avenue just east of Parsons Avenue.

Judge Kim Brown sentenced Booker on Friday to an indefinite prison term of 17 years to 22½ years at the joint recommendation of prosecutors and Booker's defense attorney.

"My client has no excuse here today," Booker's attorney, Joseph R. Landusky II, said in court. "He's going on to do a significant period of prison because he deserves that."

The two men knew each other and had an ongoing "beef," according to prosecutors and Landusky.

Steward was sitting on the front porch of his uncle's home when Booker drove by and saw him. Video from a neighbor's security system captured that moments later, Booker drove back to the home, got out of his vehicle and shot Steward.

Booker has said Steward flashed a gun at him, but a gun was not found, and witnesses said otherwise, according to Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Michael McLean.

Even if Steward had a gun, this would not have been justifiable self-defense, Landusky told The Dispatch.

Speaking during the sentencing hearing, Steward's parents called the shooting senseless and said they could not forgive Booker.

"I will never understand," said Steward's mother, Robin Steward. "Our family’s completely broken."

Before he was sentenced, Booker turned to Steward's family in the courtroom gallery and apologized.

"I’m truly sorry for what I did," he said. "If I could go back to that day and change anything, I would."

Woman sentenced for shooting attorney said was self-defense

Shawnquita Howard, 28, received a minimum-seven-year sentence for fatally shooting a man last year near Columbus State Community College.

Howard shot 30-year-old Tolen Flowers once in the head just after 2 a.m. on April 16, 2022, near Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street.

Howard pleaded guilty on Sept. 12 to voluntary manslaughter to avoid a murder charge.

Serrott sentenced Howard on Monday to an indefinite prison term of seven years to nine years. Howard has been in jail for more than a year, and her jail time will count toward her prison sentence.

Serrott could have sentenced Howard to up to 14 years to 19 ½ years in prison.

Howard's attorney, Assistant Franklin County Public Defender Jennifer Baughman, said in a sentencing memo that Howard acted in self-defense but she is still remorseful she caused Flowers' death.

"Ms. Howard feared not only for her safety but for her life on the night of the incident. An argument ensued between the decedent and herself. The fight grew very physical and resulted in Ms. Howard fearing that her life was endanger (sic)," Baughman said.

