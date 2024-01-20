Two separate, fatal crashes reported by Florida Highway Patrol in St. Johns County

The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that two fatal crashes occurred on Friday evening in St. Johns County.

The first crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. on US-1 and Lewis Point Rd. in St. Augustine. According to FHP, roads are blocked because of the crash.

FHP confirmed the second incident took place at 4701 SR-16 and Francis Rd. at around 8:33 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene just after 9 p.m. All lanes of SR-16 have been closed and no time was provided on when they might open again.

No other details have been made available on either crash at this time.

This is a developing story and Action News Jax is working to learn more.

