Two separate incidents result in three arrests at Austin Jr. High

Feb. 16—DECATUR, Ala. — On February 15, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., a Decatur Police school resource officer responded to a report of an altercation between two students at Austin Junior High School.

After the officer responded, the altercation continued, resulting in one student being tazed. Both students that were involved were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a student at Austin Junior High School was found to be in possession of a handgun. A school resource officer responded and the student was charged with certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm. The student was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia.

Decatur Police confirm both incidents at Austin Junior High School were unrelated.