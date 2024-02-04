Two separate overnight shootings minutes apart leaves 2 men injured in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two men were shot overnight in D.C.

Police said that at about 2:30 a.m., they were dispatched to N Street in Northwest for the report of a shooting. A man was found shot. He was conscious and breathing.

Police find body of missing Virginia man Darius Appiah

Just 10 minutes later at about 2:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the700 block of 12th Street in Southeast for the report of a shooting. Police found a man shot. He was conscious and breathing.

There is a lookout for a Chevy Blue Impala with VA Tags heading Eastbound on Pennsylvania Ave Southeast.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.