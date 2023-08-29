Two separate sex crimes reported at NC State within 24 hours

As the school year kicks off at N.C. State, two separate sex crimes have been reported on campus within 24 hours.

Just after midnight Sunday, students received a WolfAlert about a reported sexual battery in a stairwell at Owen Hall.

The suspects, according to the alert, are two men. At the time of the alert, university spokesperson Lauren Barker said police could not determine if the suspects are affiliated with the university.

Hours later, a sexual assault was reported in Lee Hall, Barker said.

The victim and suspect in this case are students and met through a dating app, according to the WolfAlert sent out about the incident.

Although the suspect has been identified, no arrest has been made in this case. The reported assault is unrelated to the earlier incident, according to the alert.

Both reports come less than a week after a man was charged with indecent exposure after allegedly showing his genitals to a female student at the DH Hill Library on campus.