Two separate stabbing incidents leads to arrest of Aiken woman

Apr. 24—Police responded to two separate stabbings Thursday in Aiken County.

The first stabbing took place around 12:48 p.m., at apartments in the 300 Block of West Hugh Street in North Augusta in reference to a stabbing, according to an incident report from North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Kamisha Winfield, 46, of North Augusta was arrested and charged on April 20 for second-degree stabbing in relation to the incident, the report said.

Upon arrival, police found Winfield and a male victim with a white towel around his left arm, the report said.

Police asked Winfield to put the knife on the ground and she was detained, the report said.

Winfield told police that she and the victim had been arguing all day and at some point she left to park her car at the home of the victim's parents.

Winfield told police that after she returned to the apartment, the victim came at her and held her against the wall outside a breezeway, choking her, the report said.

Winfield stated to police she grabbed her pocket knife and struck the victim twice in the arm, the report said.

Winfied was taken to the Aiken County detention center and was released.

Police also responded to a stabbing incident in Wagener.

Police were dispatched around 1:17 a.m. to a possible stabbing at Center Street in Wagener, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told police she had a small cut in the palm of her hand and a small cut around the nose area, the report said.

The suspect and the victim told police they were in a dispute when the subject picked up a knife, the report said.

A female subject told police she didn't stab the victim during a dispute, the report said.

The victim grabbed the knife causing a cut on her hand, the report said.

EMS arrived at the scene to treat the victim and police said it's unclear what led to the stabbing, the report said.

Police had detained a possible suspect, but she was released after the victim didn't want to press charges and an investigation showed that the suspect didn't stab the victim, the report said.