Two in serious condition after Hamlet shooting

Oct. 20—HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department responded to a shooting on the 30 Block of Main Street Tuesday morning.

Officers identified two adults victims at the scene; one male, one female. Both victims had been shot multiple times and remain in serious condition at this time, according to HPD. The victims have not yet been identified.

The shooting took place at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release from the HPD, Hamlet Fire & Rescue responded to aid the victims and provide emergency medical transportation. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office also assisted on the scene.

Hamlet Police Investigators are currently conducting an investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 or Sergeant Zeppetella at 910-582-2551.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.