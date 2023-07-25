Two seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

Two people have been seriously hurt following a shooting in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Milton Road.

Surveillance video obtained by Channel 9 shows the tense moments leading up to the shooting.

In the video, a man in a white shirt can be seen running away from the BP Gas Station along East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Moments later, another man appears and shoots the first man.

Witnesses said the man in the white shirt had already been shot. They claim the man in the white shirt returned fire, striking the other man, but was not caught on surveillance video.

Both men were transported from the scene to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

ALSO READ: University City residents demand action after latest deadly shooting

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with neighbor James Jackson who said he was disappointed to hear the news.

“They don’t use common sense, a gun is the first thing. Shoot! But they won’t take the time to work it out or discuss. Get, get the gun! Shoot!” Jackson explained.

Those who live and work in the area have expressed their safety concerns to Channel 9.

In 2019, there was a deadly shooting at an adult arcade in the same area.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reportedly received over 100 calls for service within a fifteen-hundred-foot radius of the gas station. The nature of these calls ranges from assaults to reports of drug deals,

A woman, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 9 that she is hoping the increase in violence will grab the attention of the city, as well as CMPD.

“The east side of Charlotte, where we are, is thriving and people have to understand that the community needs to take care of itself. We need to speak up,” the woman said.

VIDEO: University City residents demand action after latest deadly shooting







