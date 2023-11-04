Two seriously hurt in suspected American bully XL attack

A man and woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a suspected American bully XL attack.

Nottinghamshire Police was called to the Hickling Court area of Mansfield shortly after 23:00 GMT on Friday, following reports a large dog had attacked people and was on the loose.

Police believe the woman fell from the window of a flat where the attack began.

A 38-year-old man and 24-year-old woman have been arrested, officers added.

The pair have been held on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

The dog, thought to be a bully XL type, was seized from a nearby property and taken to secure kennels.

Police said the injuries sustained were not thought to be life-threatening, adding an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The American bully XL is being added to the list of banned dogs in England and Wales.

From 1 February next year, it will be illegal to own one, unless the owner has successfully applied for it to be exempt.

