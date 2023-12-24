Two seriously injured after single-car crash, fire in Avon

Two people were seriously injured after a single-car crash in Avon early Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Troopers with the Milton barracks responded to the crash that caused the vehicle to catch fire on Route 24 northbound in Avon around 2:25 a.m.

The two people inside the vehicle were transported to Boston hospitals to be treated for their serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old Roxbury man, will face charges of operating under the influence charges and OUI causing serious bodily injury.

He will be arraigned at a later date.

