Two seriously injured in UTV crash

Feb. 12—Two Maryville, Missouri, men sustained serious injuries in an early morning crash Sunday in Worth County, five miles north of Sheridan, Missouri.

Donato I. Chesnut, 20, and Dakota J. McMahon, 21, both of Maryville, Missouri, were northbound around 2:20 a.m. on Cedar Avenue at 100th Road when the driver, Chesnut, failed to negotiate a curve. The 2023 Polaris Ranger UTV traveled off the roadway and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Chesnut and McMahon were ejected from the UTV and the vehicle struck Chesnut. The UTV then struck a fence and an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels in a ditch facing northwest.

Both of them were transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for serious injuries.

Chesnut and McMahon were not using safety devices at the time of the crash, according to the report.