Two Sheboygan drug overdose deaths result in charges for four people. What to know about the cases.

The exterior of the Sheboygan County Courthouse as seen, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN - Prosecutors in Sheboygan County charged four people with recklessly endangering safety, among other charges, for delivering drugs to two people who died from an overdose this spring.

Here's more about the cases, which are unrelated.

55-year-old man died from heroin overdose, witness says

Sheboygan police were dispatched to Martin Avenue in Sheboygan mid-morning on March 16 to investigate a report of an overdose by a 55-year-old man, according to a criminal complaint.

Amy Jo Papendieck told police she and the victim struggled with addiction, and she had canceled their ride to the methadone clinic the morning he died.

Papendieck struggled to keep the events of the morning and previous day straight, but told police she and the victim both injected heroin, and he died while she was unconscious.

Papendieck first told police she did not know where the victim obtained the heroin and later said she and the victim had obtained it from a friend, Amber Rossmiller.

Papendieck said she gave Rossmiller money in exchange for heroin.

Rossmiller said she got heroin from Jason Knoll, and said the victim bought heroin from Knoll.

Knoll told police he brought drugs from Milwaukee to Sheboygan but denied delivering drugs to the victim.

Prosecutors charged Papendieck, 56, of Milwaukee, with delivering heroin and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Prosecutors charged Rossmiller, 39, and Knoll, 45, of Sheboygan, with delivering heroin and second-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime.

31-year-old man charged for buying drugs that likely killed a victim, criminal complaint states

On May 15, an adult man’s mother called to ask his neighbor to check on him after she had not heard from him for five days, a criminal complaint states.

A Sheboygan Police Department officer was sent to North Eighth Street after the neighbor found the victim dead on his couch. White powder on the coffee table in front of the victim tested positive for fentanyl.

The victim’s phone showed a $160 Facebook transaction to Ryan Lane from the victim four days prior.

Lane later told police the victim sent him money for $160 of heroin and cocaine, and that Lane used the drugs with the victim and another man on May 11. Lane said the heroin he bought was what likely killed the victim.

Prosecutors charged Lane, 31, of West Bend, with delivering narcotics and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in June.

'Anyone who is delivering one of those drugs to someone should know how deadly they are,' Sheboygan County DA says

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski

Sheboygan County prosecutors will charge someone with recklessly endangering safety when law enforcement is able to identify who provided drugs to a victim who overdosed and the drugs include methamphetamine, heroin or fentanyl, District Attorney Joel Urmanski said.

“That’s under the theory that anyone who is delivering one of those drugs to someone should know how deadly they are, and as a result, they should be responsible for recklessly endangering the health, welfare and safety of that person,” Urmanski said.

“I’m also of the opinion that if a victim overdosed but survived, that’s a reckless endangerment charge,” he said. “Not every county does that.”

“We unfortunately have quite a few overdose deaths,” he said.

In 2020, 22 people died from a confirmed opioid overdose in Sheboygan County, a rate of 19 opioid deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In the first half of 2022, there were 40 ambulance runs for suspected opioid overdoses in Sheboygan County, a rate of about 35 ambulance runs per 100,000 people, according to the state’s suspected opioid overdose report, which updates monthly.

The Sheboygan Press reports on crimes in which a victim died.

Reckless endangerment charges can change to reckless homicide charge

Providing drugs to someone who fatally overdoses is considered first-degree reckless homicide in Wisconsin, even if a person charged does not deliver drugs directly to the victim.

The reckless endangerment charges in the above cases could be amended to charges of first-degree reckless homicide involving drugs, pending final autopsy reports of the overdose victims, Urmanski said.

In other 2019 and 2020 cases in which a defendant was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide involving drugs, Sheboygan County judges sentenced defendants to between nine to 12 years in prison, with at least 10 additional years of extended supervision.

More: Here's what to know after two people are charged with reckless homicide in an October fentanyl overdose death.

Here’s how to get help in Sheboygan County

People needing help with substance abuse can call the Sheboygan County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Center at 920-459-3207.

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Emergency Department, at 3100 Superior Ave. in Sheboygan, also offers 24/7 walk-in care for opioid treatment, including for people who may be overdosing, in withdrawal or ready to start recovery from heroin or pain pills. Medical staff at HSHS Hospital will connect people to further treatment.

Sheboygan County behavioral health agencies reported providing substance use services to nearly 80 people using opioids in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

