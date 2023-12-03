Two businesses were robbed by gunmen in Shelby Friday evening in two separate incidents, according to Shelby Police, and some of the suspects are still on the loose.

The Curve View Express at 305 W. Warren St. was robbed around 7:40 p.m. Friday, and Capt. Seth Treadway said patrol officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect soon after and he fled on foot. Treadway said the man threw a gun during the chase and when he was captured, he still had money on him.

Raymond Tracy Mintz III, 31, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and firearm by felon.

Treadway said later that night, shortly after 10 p.m., two people covered head to toe, wearing hoodies and ski masks entered the Ingles on Fallston Road.

“They did both have guns,” he said. “It was mostly employees in the store.”

He said there were between 10 to 15 employees in the store, and one of the suspects controlled the employees while the other got into the office area, grabbed some money on the counter and forced an employee at gunpoint to open the safe.

Treadway said they do not yet know how much money the two made away with.

“They left on foot and ran around the building on the south side of the building,” he said. “We attempted to track them with a canine but that track was unsuccessful.”

He said the call to law enforcement came in at 10:06 p.m., and police were on scene at 10:09 p.m.

Treadway said they are still seeking information on the robbery.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Two Shelby businesses robbed Friday, say Shelby Police