Two sheriff's deputies fired after working private security for 'defund the police' advocate Cori Bush

Two St. Louis sheriff's deputies were fired after providing security to Rep. Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat who has faced criticism for advocating defunding the police while requesting her own security detail.

Deputies Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson were fired last month, according to the St. Louis Dispatch. Sheriff Vernon Betts said the decision had nothing to do with who hired them to provide security.

“I didn’t fire them for working security for Cori Bush,” Betts told the outlet. “I fired them for not following proper procedures for working secondary. So, they just happened to be working for Cori Bush. Doing what they did, they would have gotten fired no matter who they were working for.”

One of the fired deputies, Jackson, told KMOV-TV he believes his ouster was "unfair and unjust" and surmised it was because of the "client we worked for" and because they "didn't push the agenda of the sheriff on the client."

'SQUAD' MEMBERS SPENT UP TO $32,000 ON PRIVATE SECURITY WHILE CHAMPIONING DEFUNDING THE POLICE

When asked about the firings, Bush's campaign said such matters "are handled by the specific firms retained."

Earlier this month, Bush faced backlash for touting her use of private security while advocating for "defunding the police."

"I’m going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life,” the congresswoman told CBS News. "So, suck it up. And defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we’re trying to save lives … Defunding the police and being able to have security because those same folks are causing it. It’s two totally different things."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said there is "hypocrisy" in Bush's actions.

"It’s incredibly reckless for Rep. Bush to have her own private security and tells everybody else to suck it up as she seeks to defund the police," Schmitt said. "Meanwhile, St. Louis had a 50-year high in murders last year as violent crime rages on. It’s just a complete disconnect with reality."

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Cori Bush, Congress, Law Enforcement, St. Louis, Missouri

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Two sheriff's deputies fired after working private security for 'defund the police' advocate Cori Bush